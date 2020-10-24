To the editor — As I listen to Rush, Sean, Tucker and Laura guide this country through this difficult pandemic, I am thrilled to hear that they are all now coming around to the idea of herd immunity. It is well time to stop listening to scientists when radio and TV hosts know far better.
Why should football games, for example, go without fans when the majority of those attending will not die? Most won’t even infect and kill a single family member or coworker. I am tired of “scientists” telling us cigarettes cause cancer or that the world is round.
Thankfully, we still have a president who listens to the rabid instead of the rational. To those who don’t wear a mask to avoid being just another following sheep, welcome to the herd.
ULVAR KLEIN
Yakima