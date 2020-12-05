To the editor — I'm disappointed that the editors have broken their rules against publishing false information. Mr. Ambrose was given a platform to disseminate false information about effects of COVID-19.
The fatality rate is far closer to 2% than 1%. In addition, many people have long-term symptoms. My previously healthy 24-year-old son has had significant injury to his cardiovascular system. Seven months after being ill for several weeks he has not fully recovered despite a committed fitness program.
The same is true of my sister, in bed for two weeks with an elephant on her chest, now six months later she is still experiencing tiredness and shortness of breath. Again, no preexisting conditions and a fitness recovery program.
The actual numbers indicate that perhaps 5% of us will suffer death or injury if we contract COVID-19. The statistics on long-term injury are unknown.
Remember 9/11? Were all the controls put in place? We are losing that number of citizens every couple of days. Deaths equivalent to five airline crashes will occur today.
Yes, the government should establish safety protocols to keep deaths in the thousands rather than millions. We shouldn't allow 18 million Americans to suffer death and crippling injury.
Yes, the Constitution means churches should be required to follow the same public health standards as schools.
On another of his subjects, “scientists who disagree" as a rationale for denying climate change? Good luck finding someone educated in climate or ecology to disagree.
PAUL VANDENBERG
Zillah