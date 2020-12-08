To the editor — Why is it assumed by the media that the general public is stupid? I just read that everyone is going to be sad and depressed and feel guilty about having to cancel their Thanksgiving plans this year.
I'm pleased (OK, a little sad) not to see the foursome from Tacoma. That young couple and their two babies need to stay home. Why would I want them exposed to COVID? They would drive and need public restrooms and gasoline at some point. It's quite OK they stayed home.
It's quite OK my child and grandkids a mile away cancelled festivities and did their best to keep safe. It's OK I don't visit the family overseas. I am not stupid. No exposure from long lines, ticket counters and breathing recycled air for me.
It's OK that I, along with my household, stayed home. It's OK. We still have choices of phones, cellphones, Zoom, etc. for remote visiting.
When this panic is over, the feast we can then have, because we will be here to tell the stories, to touch and hug.
RITA BUCKLES
Yakima