To the editor — Liberty State is the movement whose time has come. Leftist western Washington is destroying our once-great state.
Are you tired of the west side deciding our elections? Are you tired of our elected representatives being outnumbered and thus effectively castrated by leftist liberals from the west side? Our founding fathers described this situation as taxation without representation. A state government elected purely on the basis of population only benefits Seattle. Our founders wisely created the U.S. Senate to seat two senators per state regardless of population to avoid this very situation.
Would you like to live in a state where your opinions are represented? A state that is fiscally responsible? A state that respects your rights? A state where the bureaucracy will be kept to a minimum?
It’s time to split this state. It's time for east-side residents to have fair and equal representation. Only by creating our own state can this be accomplished.
Olympia politics is a bottomless cesspool.
KEVIN KISSEL
Yakima