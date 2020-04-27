To the editor — The end of April will be the first anniversary of my move into a new home in West Valley. In the months since that move, there is only one thing that concerns me, and that is the potential in the next years for serious future traffic delays caused by a substantial increase in the construction of new apartments and homes in three sites along South 64th Avenue.
I’ve been told that the building site between 64th and 72nd avenues will have well over 400 apartments when finished. Hayden Homes just completed the first of three projects. Another of their future building sites is near the intersection of 64th and Occidental and will greatly increase traffic at that intersection. Another project, across 64th from Hayden Homes, has many new apartments under construction. Residents are already living in some, and there seems to be space for still more units.
The city of Yakima has built streets leading into West Valley that are currently very adequate. However, I hope the city is currently planning to update parts of the existing road system in West Valley to accommodate the considerable increase in future traffic: Four lanes on South 64th Avenue, a stop light at 64th and Occidental, and one at the intersection of 64th and Ahtanum Road. Without those new traffic lights, I can well imagine the difficulty drivers will have at those two intersections.
JOHN PUTNEY
Yakima