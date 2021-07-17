To the editor — Reference Herald-Republic front page of July 13: “Freedom in retreat …”
Reporter Tim Sullivan ignited my concern for our country and democracy. Clearly, as human beings, we have always looked to strong leadership when things get tough. The problem is, we do not prepare ourselves or our country for bad times, in a democracy that moves slow this is a major concern.
We, the people, are the foundational guardians of our democracy, we must be vigilant about what is going into our stew called democracy. It starts locally. I ask myself, what do I really know about the offices and politicians running for local positions? What do I know about state offices and those who hope to occupy them? What do I know or believe about our country or those we send to speak for us.?
Success can breed success; however, it can also breed complacency. We seem to come politically alive during presidential elections, but it is the Congress and Senate who cannot seem to get anything done. Those congressmen and women and senators, mostly, were once local politicians that we voted for. Did we vote wisely? Did we provide a career start to leaders or robots?
MARTIN PITT
Moxee