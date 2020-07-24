To the editor — Re: “Oregon lawmakers demand Trump remove mystery troops” in the July 19 paper. This alarming story should be the lead on every front page of every newspaper in America. According to on-site reporting, militia-like persons without visible ID, warrants, or probable cause are forcibly detaining, “arresting,” and bundling into unmarked vehicles American citizens who are assembling peaceably pursuant to their right secured by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In other circumstances this would be referred to as “kidnapping” more common to a Banana Republic.
Laying aside for now the issue underlying the Portland protests and what we may individually think about it, all of We the People should be outraged that this imperious president, who would be dictator-in-chief but for the checks and balances so wisely designed into our democracy by the Founding Fathers, is directing his cadres to “dominate the streets” (his words) against citizens practicing their constitutional right to peaceably assemble. I can recall no more egregious display of fascism in America during my 68 years.
The American “experiment in democracy” is complex, fragile, and ongoing; left unattended it is easily corrupted into undesirable forms. Let us not be complacent.
STEVE PARKER
Zillah