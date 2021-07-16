To the Editor — The education system in America remains ranked in the top three worldwide thanks to dedicated professionals and funding from communities across our nation realizing the importance of this critical building block leading to healthy, informed and self-sufficient citizens.
Teachers in particular play key if not pivotal roles and are coming off a year of unprecedented challenges -- left too often to their own devices, literally, to address COVID-induced remote learning requirements.
Now comes disagreement, turmoil and discord regarding classroom curriculums and topics deemed impermissible by all manner of spokespersons from media calling for cameras in classrooms, government officials declaring banning power over subject matter, to violent outbreaks at school board meetings.
College and university applications are at their lowest ebb in a decade and those choosing education as a career are down 50% in some states. And half of those who chose education left within the first five years.
How can we attract our best and brightest to become teachers with such a landscape before them?
TERRY NEAL
Yakima