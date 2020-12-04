Locking down because of poor choices
To the editor — Pandemic fatigue is a description, not an excuse. We’ve never had a massive infectious disease outbreak where Americans are purposely choosing to make it worse.
The stress of COVID, being out of control, not knowing when or if it’s going to ever end, is wearing on us. Stuff is missing from the grocery stores or costs more; we can’t work as much (which is a big part of who we are), make the money we need.
We are angry, want to strike out, but don’t know where to direct that. We need to be careful about that striking-out stuff. If you’re a guy especially, you need to speak it out, rather than acting it out.
Trumpers selfishly disregard others, urged on by a loser president. If a restaurant had rats or bubonic plague, we wouldn’t say that they can choose to stay open, that’s their “right.” We’d shut them down.
You don’t get to choose when you impact public health safety. You don’t get to send your kid to school with whooping cough or hang out in bars if you have smallpox. You don’t always get to choose for yourself.
We are locking down again because folks chose to gather together maskless. Stop it!
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah