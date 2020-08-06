To the editor — Lives matter. Sad that some people think one nationality of life matters. I was raised to know no matter the race, nationality or where a person's from, all lives matter. Raised in a neighborhood of a few different nationalities; best upbringing I had. Experienced so much and was taught by so many special neighbors how we all cared for one another and were there for each other. The color of our skin didn't matter.
When I was very young, visiting my neighbor and his wife, I commented, "Your skin is different than mine." He scraped his arm accidentally on a board; it bled. He then took my arm against his and told me, “Our skin is different for God made us this way, but when we bleed our blood is of the same color.” I had never forgotten those words. It's why to all that live and breathe should know, all lives matter, not just one nationality.
Those rioting are just full of destruction, and nothing matters to them really. It’s not a cause; it's about their own hatred inside themselves and who they really are. Destruction is not right. No one rioting and destroying speaks for me.
KAY HICKLE
Moxee