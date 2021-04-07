210314-yh-verve-masks-101.jpg
FILE — Trevor Martin, city of Yakima planner, 32, wears a face covering Friday, March 5, 2021, in downtown Yakima, Wash. "It's not hard. It doesn't hurt anybody. It just feels like the right thing to do right now,” Martin said. “If we all do it, six months from now we can have dinner in a restaurant."

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

To the editor — In response to the April 5th article about wearing masks forever I think that wearing a mask in the fall/winter in public is a very good idea ("Dramatic drop in common viruses raises a question: Masks forever?"). There's so many germs/bacteria going around at that time it might just cut down on colds and flu to do that simple thing.

I hope that our hospitals (at least) will require visitors to wear them. Seems like it would just make it safer for everyone there. Visitors can bring in or take out a tremendous amount of germs without knowing it.

SHERI PRESSON

Selah