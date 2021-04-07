To the editor — In response to the April 5th article about wearing masks forever I think that wearing a mask in the fall/winter in public is a very good idea ("Dramatic drop in common viruses raises a question: Masks forever?"). There's so many germs/bacteria going around at that time it might just cut down on colds and flu to do that simple thing.
I hope that our hospitals (at least) will require visitors to wear them. Seems like it would just make it safer for everyone there. Visitors can bring in or take out a tremendous amount of germs without knowing it.
SHERI PRESSON
Selah