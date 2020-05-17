To the editor — In the mid-1800s, when a study by Ignaz Semmelweis -- a Hungarian physician -- revealed that handwashing could stop the spread of disease, no one believed him. He lost his job, ended up in a psychiatric institution, and died at the age of 47.
Wearing a mask during a pandemic is the same as washing hands. With COVID-19, we can be asymptomatic or carry the disease before we show symptoms, which is why hand-washing, mask-wearing, and social distancing are vital in preventing spread.
Asking you to wear a mask is asking you to wash your hands after you go to the bathroom and rejoin your family at the dinner table. Business owners and leaders, when you protect your employees with masks, you are proclaiming your care for them, for the community, and your customers.
This is a win-win if we voluntarily adopt this practice, plus continued social distancing. Businesses can enjoy increased patronage, all can be safer, and we can flatten the curve.
Until then, I'll be skipping some of my favorite local restaurants and businesses that don't adopt this fundamental public hygiene practice backed by science. This customer wants nothing to do with that risk.
LAUREN LIZARDO
Yakima