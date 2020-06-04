To the editor — With the current COVID-19 situation and political backlash against Gov. Inslee's order, I am reminded of the saying, "A ship is safest in the harbor, but that is not what it's meant for." There is truth to that statement. However, that does not mean that before you start your journey, you don't check the fuel tank, inspect the hull for leaks, or check the weather to make sure you aren't sailing into a hurricane.
The same can be said for our response to this pandemic: We are not meant to sit in our homes all day long; but that does not mean we venture out into public without taking some common-sense precautions in an effort to curb the transmission of this novel coronavirus.
Wearing a mask in public is not a political statement. Only going into public if it is absolutely necessary is not an infringement on civil liberties. They are simple, easy steps to make sure our community weathers this storm and comes out on the other side happy and healthy. There is a hurricane on our doorstep. It is time our community rights this ship before our "3-hour tour" turns into us shipwrecked on an uncharted, unforgiving island.
BRETT GOODMAN
Yakima