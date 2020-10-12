To the editor — It is easy for even the most diligent mask-wearer to forget that the top reason to mask up is the protection of others, not oneself. While research shows that a face mask offers protection to the wearer, the benefit is greater to others.
Of course, a self-interested perspective on wearing a mask is not problematic if it leads you to wear a mask. But to not wear a mask because you feel safe without one or insist on the right to be autonomous in the decision is a potentially lethal form of ignorance.
Let's not mask up because we might be mandated to do so. Let's mask up because it is a simple way to respect others. Wearing a face mask is common decency in its most current form.
CRAIG CHAMBERLAIN
Yakima