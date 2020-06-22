To the editor — I am writing this to let all of you know that even though I don't agree with our lockdown, I do agree with wearing masks. Just because it hasn't personally hit your family doesn't mean it won’t. I haven't left my home except seven times; three were for laundry. But I have found out I have a family member in the hospital and he's not coming home anytime soon.
What will it take for you to put on a mask? If it is about freedom, well what about ours according to the Constitution? I don't want anyone to lose a family member or friend. But if you go into a public place without a mask, then just understand that you might be the one that just gave someone a death sentence.
Our country's gone through this before, almost 100 years ago. The reason more people died then was they didn't know what to do.
Please, just listen to your heart. Would you want your spouse, child, sibling, parents, grandkids or grandparents to become infected with COVID-19 if you don’t cover up?
Please, just listen to the health department and be safe.
CALLIE ROMERO
Harrah