To the editor — Soon, we here in Yakima County, will be under a mandate to wear masks in all public places. I continue to hear some who are opposed to this, say that they'll not wear a mask no matter what. For decades, stores have had signage saying, “No shirts, no shoes, no service.”
Do these same people abide by that rule? Probably. The mask mandate is, with luck, a temporary, short-term solution to a problem that we can do something about with a small act of kindness and caring for our fellow residents — the simple act of wearing a mask. Please, Yakima, let's all cooperate so our small business owners can open up and make a living again.
PAMELA SCHMIDT
Yakima