To the editor — “A key transmission route of COVID-19 is via droplets that fly out of our mouths — that includes when we speak, not just when we cough or sneeze. A portion of these droplets quickly evaporate, becoming tiny particles whose inhalation by those nearby is hard to prevent ... Research shows that even a cotton mask dramatically reduces the number of virus particles emitted from our mouths — by as much as 99 percent." (The Atlantic, April 22).
The model demonstrates that even cloth masks can achieve enough to halt the spread of the disease.
Asymptomatic people can be carriers. Although you may feel healthy, young and athletic, you may be unwittingly spreading the virus as you jog, bike, walk, or navigate anywhere around people. Yakima County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on the West Coast. Beyond the elderly portrayed as most vulnerable, how many people do you know are compromised with chemo/cancer, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, etc.? Or how about to protect health care workers/first responders working the front lines?
Please step up to reduce the spread of this contagion. If not for yourself, wear a cover on your face simply for the protection of others and those you love.
DOROTHY ERICKSON
Yakima