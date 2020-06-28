To the editor — Thank you, Gov. Jay Inslee, for mandating what the citizens of Yakima County should have been doing voluntarily.
The science is clear. Wearing masks slows transmission of the coronavirus. Period. At this writing, we have the highest rate of COVID-19 infection on the West Coast, and our hospitals are overloaded. This means our health care workers are overloaded and at risk of infection themselves.
You may not care about your own risk of infection, but you should care about others. I agree with Dr. Art Caplan, from the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University. He proposes that people who refuse to protect themselves and others by not wearing masks or socially distancing, pledge to go to the end of the line for health care related to COVID-19. You don’t get to flout the rules and recommendations and then ask for help at the expense of others.
Wear a mask, socially distance, and we’ll get out of Phase 1 and get back to work.
DEBORAH SEVERTSON-COFFIN
Yakima