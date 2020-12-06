To the editor — I was shocked to read the letter that our taxpayer-funded sheriff’s department was not following the mask mandate for employees and visitors. I knew the sheriff reported he was not going to enforce or prosecute folks that didn't wear masks, but I had no idea he was not following guidelines that are known to reduce risk of both contracting and transmitting the virus.
I am so tired of people thanking and cheering front-line workers but not doing anything to help us reduce the number of people requiring acute care. We don't want your prayers and thoughts. We want you to wear a mask for a finite period of time so that health care workers can have a break! By not following this simple task, you are making our jobs more difficult, plain and simple. From "Star Trek": The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Or the one.
This is one of those times.
HEATHER SPARKS
Yakima