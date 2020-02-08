To the editor — On Jan. 31 I watched the death of our republic and the birth of a dictatorship. Fifty-one Republicans voted to not allow witnesses or documents to be admitted in evidence at the Senate trial of Donald Trump.
Trump, and any president to follow him, will now be able to do whatever he or she pleases with no consequences.
I now understand how Hitler came to power as well as other dictators. We, as a people, have thrown away our freedoms without giving it even a thought.
Everyone, including Trump’s supporters, will rue the day we abandoned the rule of law and descended into this madness.
RALPH CALL
Yakima