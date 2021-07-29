To the editor — There are so many problems plaguing America! As Congress continues to play their partisan baby games NOTHING is getting accomplished.
Every senator and representative works for us, the American people. Remember most of the middle class pay TAXES for SERVICES! We do not send them to D.C. for their own benefit. Their constant partisanship, inability to compromise and not passing ANY legislation that actually benefits the American people has to STOP!
It does not matter what "side" you're on, this dysfunction should make you MAD! If Congress was a private business with this level of dysfunction they would NOT BE IN BUSINESS!
My suggestion: Vote them ALL out. Put people in Congress that can actually work together, compromise and get the job done. America and democracy might just then survive this evil, internal destructive force!! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
TONYA HINOJOSA
Selah