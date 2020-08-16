To the editor — I would like to express my appreciation of law enforcement people. For years I have saluted oncoming police cars just as I saluted colonels and generals in the Air Force from 1972 to 1980. As a bicycle rider, I know they would rescue me in an accident. Years ago officers guided my teenage drivers to safe driving. As a substitute teacher I have found the officers assigned to schools to have very positive relations with students and staff.
We owe so much to police. Thanks for rescuing battered children from abuse. thanks for peace in our neighborhoods. May God bless everyone in law enforcement.
BILL FROMHERZ
Yakima