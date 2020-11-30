To the editor — After reprinting four years of unrelenting attacks on the president by The Washington Post, the Yakima Herald-Republic chose to run an analysis by freelance writer Gary Abernathy, written for The Post, suggesting that America give Joe Biden what Donald Trump was not given -- credit for his election victory, to wish him well, and give him a chance to lead. Where was this sentiment during the entire Trump presidency?
The idea that anyone from The Washington Post would try to take the high road and ask us to forget what they perpetrated on a daily basis is laughable. A more appropriate title for a Washington Post article would be "It took four years, but we finally got him."
Our ideals are diminished when news outlets choose political bias over fact.
JIM KEAN
Yakima