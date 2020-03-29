To the editor — I understand the medical community's insistence for the critical necessity for more ventilators. I understand that when a critical COVID-19 patient is placed on a ventilator, they remain on that ventilator for 10 to 15 days.
Our medical community has stated that without more ventilators they will have to determine who will live and who will die. The medical community has now established triage criteria as to who will receive life saving equipment do to limited resources.
Yes, we are at war with this virus. Instead of making bombs and bullets, we need to provide tools to our medical front line!
DENNIS MAYO
Yakima