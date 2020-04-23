To the editor — It is time to reopen fishing. Let's approach this issue with some logic and reason, as opposed to fear and pandemonium. If individuals are breaking social distancing guidelines while fishing, address the issue and enforce the rules with those individuals. Don’t punish the entire population for a few folks' disregard for guidelines. We're not criminals, we're not children. Don’t treat the entire population as such. We want to enjoy public lands and go fishing.
I'm a nurse practitioner, and I say this humbly, simply to bring light to the absurdity of Washington's fishing ban. We’re outlawing fishing with intent to contain a respiratory-borne illness? That's not science, it’s a fear-based power grab.
People are stuck in their homes. Let them get outside, enjoy the sunshine, go fishing! It's actually very good for mental and physical health in many ways.
Enforce social distancing as you like. Washingtonians need to get outside and enjoy God's creation. They're sitting in homes engulfed with negativity being force-fed by media for a virus that thus far has killed less people in the U.S. than flu season 2018-19.
Please, be sensible and scientific. Open fishing.
ZACH DEFFINBAUGH
Prosser