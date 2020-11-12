To the editor — America's election demonstrates just how divided we've allowed ourselves to become. Trump's presidency appealed to the worst in us, prejudice, greed, and selfishness. He cannot call for the best of America because he himself lacks any capacity for altruism. Volunteering for military service perplexes him. He is only about Trump.
The American experiment succeeds with moderation and compromise. Our economy is capitalistic, but regulated capitalism. Cries of socialism are heard, but we've always had socialism, starting with our military, which protects the collective, and later programs like Social Security and Medicare because generations past grew tired of watching the elderly, unable to work, die in crushing poverty.
Republicans claim to be for individual rights, except for women's reproductive choices, marriage equality, end of life choices and beliefs different than their own. Democrats want to create a program to address every societal issue, forgetting good jobs are proven anti-poverty programs and a helping hand lasts a moment, not a lifetime.
America is not a democracy; it is a constitutional republic. The founders made it purposefully complicated to get things done. Moderation, compromise and the Golden Rule need revisiting. Red and blue succeed in our flag; they can in America too.
DALE BECKER
Selah