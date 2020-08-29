To the editor — On defunding cops: Reporters show lots of cop cars and even SWAT teams called out for one or two individuals. This makes me think: What about the rest of the town or city while this is going on? Many may be called in on overtime or volunteers suiting up to help. My cousin used to be a Navy SEAL and would suit up for backup as a volunteer to help out.
We seem to disrespect our laws, especially when using drugs or alcohol.
In 1950s Astoria, Ore., had the Andy Griffith approach, which worked most of the time. Some bar brawls required Mutt and Jeff: Two cops, one tall and the other short and heavyset, who would go in, and men came flying out of the bar. They know how to use night sticks to break things up.
We need cops to stay safe. But we need to respect law and order. Destroying public buildings raises our taxes and takes money from programs that help cover the poor and needy. Think about it.
A.J. WELLER
Yakima