To the editor — In the letter to the editor, 4-15-21, "Change Needs To Happen...", Ms. Aguilar takes it upon herself to reinterpret the authors intensions of the Preamble to the Constitution when she brazenly states, "This country was founded by a group of wealthy white men who sat around a table and made decisions for everyone. When they wrote about 'We the people,' they literally meant people like them."
Her audacious ovation, painting the noble words of those patriots with her divisive colors via her personal-view-brush, was most certainly an act of self-aggrandizement and supposed omniscience.
Sunnyside and the Yakima Valley are in need of those citizens who strive to unite the people of our communities and the American way as opposed to activists who reel off their mantra that represents a subversion to unity instead of a support to uniting our citizens.
JAMES STEVENS
Sunnyside