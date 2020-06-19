To the editor — First, I'd like to say I'm proud of Yakima for protesting peacefully. I listen to an album I have by black singer Oleta Adams, a former Yakima resident. My favorite song is "Everything Must Change." That is so true. We, the citizens of America, must create a new model and make the old one obsolete. We can't just do nothing except be angry about how black people are being treated.
God wants us to love one another. The refrain of one hymn's words are "Love one another as I have loved you. Care for each other, I have cared for you. Bear each other's burdens, bind each other's wounds, and so you will know my return."
I wish I knew how to make these needed changes, but I'm sure educated people can find a way. I am quarantined at Living Care, so I just pray and hope that others find a way to make big changes in attitudes and actions.
PAT GOBERVILLE
Yakima