To the editor — How can our country get out of this COVID-19 without a national plan? It hasn't magically disappeared with warm summer weather, so our only hope rests on a vaccine to save us, but the infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fauci, says that won't happen until next year -- and this is only September. Wearing masks in public, washing hands and social distancing are the only preventative measures that we have currently.
I called my cousin in Virginia to compare how their virus is doing. "Many people not wearing masks in public," she said. An Idaho friend is seeing the same. What gives them to right to ignore the "masks required" signs? Seeing the president continuing to hold unmasked, indoor rallies is ignoring the virus just like people in the local grocery stores in Virginia, Idaho and Yakima.
Seven months of 200,000 deaths, no travel, businesses shuttered, schools unopened, and still no national leadership. In fact, thumbing his nose at us by not leading us out of this madness. Show some respect!
BETTY JAEGER
Yakima