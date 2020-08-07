To the editor — Trump is all distraction, so you don’t remember his corruption of the presidency, or incompetency, or violating laws. Don’t think about that you’re out of a job, that 155,000 Americans have died. Testing creates COVID-19? My kid’s not failing; it’s only because schools test him. Voting by mail is fraud – that’s why Trump uses it. Focus on Confederate flags and statues -- nothing says “I’m American” like honoring racist traitors. Homeland Security forces are gassing and grabbing U.S. citizens instead of terrorists. Distractions. Random fabrications.
We live in an alternative reality, where bragging about “passing” a cognition test given to your grandpa with dementia to see if he can find his way home is presidential.
Trump repeats: “I’m so smart, the smartest perhaps ever.” “Wouldn’t you like to know?” An abusive father, getting ready to praise or strike out. Whatever Trump wants goes. Blame others for his shortcomings. Lie.
COVID-19: “It’s like a miracle, it’s going to go away.” “I’ve been right, more than probably anybody else.” COVID-19 just “goes away” when all humans are dead.
Trump accidentally spoke the truth this spring: “I am not responsible.” He is also clueless. We need a responsible, thinking president. Vote Trump out.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah