To the editor — The Aug. 30 Herald had an article about a rally in Selah to “Back the Blue.” I think it very unfortunate that the issue is being cast as a person supports law enforcement or supports Black Lives Matter. Describing the issue that way seems to leave out the possibility of a person supporting both. However, the issues around Black Lives Matter and law enforcement are leading to more violence and strife. Right now, I see no evident plan at any level to effectively tackle these issues.
Personally, I want a leader who can work on seemingly contradictory issues at the same time. In this case, I am looking for someone who can support police and law enforcement in a way that honors their necessary job and at the same time works for needed police reform. I want a leader who can also fully understand the inequity that exists between the races and works to diligently address that inequity. At the same time, that leader will work to reduce the violence and destruction that we have sadly seen. I want a leader who can tackle each of these points. I do not believe that President Trump is capable of accomplishing this.
PHIL BACKLUND
Ellensburg