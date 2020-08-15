To the editor — Thank you to all who care enough to wear a mask. For others who don’t think the government has the right to tell you to wear one, I assume you don’t wear a seatbelt or stop at red lights. Both are required by the government, one to protect you and one to protect others, just like masks.
If you feel the government is taking away your right, I checked the Constitution and can’t find anything about wearing masks. If you do feel you have to right to not wear a mask, you don’t have the right to enter businesses requiring masks without one. They are private property and can control who enters. If you need what they’re selling, have it delivered to your car or even your home. Just don’t try to enter, because you might be trespassed, meaning you can be arrested the next time you try.
Unfortunately, the last time our country worked together to defeat a common enemy was World War II when people lived with rationing, blackouts and other restrictions to help the war effort. It’s time to be a United States and work together to stop this virus. Mask up in order to open up.
WALT RANTA
Yakima