To the editor — The news about some Washington hospitals inviting donors and other VIPs to cut the line and get vaccinated early is incredibly disappointing. Our state government has listened to many voices to develop these vaccination phases, and we should respect their restrictions and guidelines.
These vaccines are so precious right now, and we must be selective with who can receive them. Seniors are high priority to receive vaccines because of our vulnerability and susceptibility to the virus. Working with seniors daily, and as a senior myself, I know the struggles firsthand in one of the first and hardest hit areas in all the United States.
We are all eager to become vaccinated and to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, but we need to wait our turn. The health care system is hard at work with our state health officials to get the vaccine to Washington as quickly as possible. Manufacturers are ramping up production and distributors are shipping doses to providers and administration sites for patients. We need to get seniors, frontline workers and first responders vaccinated quickly so we can move on to other populations. And it will be our health care supply chain that will help us to get there.
SHIRLEY OWENS
Selah