To the editor — I have read recently the connection between what we are on the inside with what our country has become. This makes sense. Some people, white people, matter more than others. It is only in telling the truth about ourselves that we can begin to make new possibilities. That America is basically good and moral and innocent on our way to "a more perfect union" is false. Ignoring the truth stops us from the pain and difficulties of genuine change.
Had enough pain? Only when we each open ourselves to what we have been, and are now, will we be able to see our way forward in a healing world. This is our only home, this Earth, and what we create here will profoundly affect the rest of our planet. As the Dalai Lama says, "The future is still in our hands."
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima