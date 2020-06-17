To the editor — In college I took a course in which we had to write a final essay examining racism in our hometown. Not if there was racism, but where did we observe it and to back it up with sources as much as possible.
Yakima is my hometown. I began researching how our city came to exist on the land of the Yakama Nation, I studied old pamphlets from the 1950s encouraging a solely white demographic to come to our Valley, and I examined the demographics of school districts and maps of city streets and how they revealed a very real segregation in our city.
In years since, I have learned of the robust Japanese community forced into internment camps during World War II and how the lack of real representation in city leaders for decades led to Yakima being sued by the ACLU concerning our voting system. Lately I have been learning about how COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting and killing our Latino community members.
We need to examine the thoughts and systems that racism has built into our community and in ourselves. Beyond the Confederate flags, it’s the comments and assumptions about “that side of town” or the difference in funding and resources at schools and community centers. It’s asking yourself, “How have I unconsciously ignored, benefitted from, and/or supported racism?”
Right now the black community of our nation is calling for awareness of decades of unjust treatment not just by cops, but by their communities. To be disbelieved, discredited and ignored repeatedly. Young activists in our community are leading the charge of peacefully gathering on street corners, trying to remind our community that racism isn’t just a problem beyond our Valley; this exists here.
We must do the work to learn, to listen, to be uncomfortable, to recognize and to continually strive to understand how racism shows up in all its forms and hold ourselves and those around us accountable for the destruction it causes.
There are so many resources available right now to start constructive conversations about racism in our homes. It has never been easier than now to take a moment each day to learn about the many ways blacks, the indigenous and people of color have continually been negatively affected by racism. Then we show up to do the work to be actively anti-racist to change things.
It starts with recognizing that racism does exist and is all around you.
VIRGINIA PRESCOTT
Yakima