To the editor — There is no freedom without freedom of speech. The right to express and exchange ideas is basic to a free and healthy society. However, today we see an intentional effort by the “elites” in our country to stifle this basic freedom by censoring views that do not fit into the accepted narrative. These people are dominant in the media, government and big tech.
History shows us that this methodology is used by totalitarian regimes to gain power and control the populace. It appears that we are coming dangerously close to this happening in America.
Some figures from the past warned us: George Washington said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” One of our own from Yakima, Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, warned, “Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.”
We need to collectively wake up, speak up and act to protect this most precious freedom.
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah