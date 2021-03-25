We must oppose racism, intolerance and violence
To the editor — I am the mother of three adults who were adopted as infants from South Korea. They are naturalized citizens of the United States. Our daughter-in-law’s parents emigrated here from India. Our grandchildren are biracial. I am deeply concerned for their safety and the safety of all non-white and non-Christian citizens in this shameful era of white nationalism and racial and religious intolerance.
If you are not a Native American, your ancestors immigrated to this country from another part of the world. Our society is comprised of many races that have lived here for generations. These are citizens who truly make America great. Science has yet to prove any validity to the idea of white supremacy. It exists only in the minds of misguided, insecure and fearful people.
The demographics of this country are changing. In accordance with our Constitution, we need sound immigration laws but also policies of compassion. We should appreciate and embrace diversity and respect everyone who contributes to the betterment of society. We must all search our souls and in every way possible oppose racism, religious intolerance, violence and now attempted voter suppression. To remain silent is to be complicit.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima