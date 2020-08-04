To the editor — I will first thank all the governors, both blue and red, who stepped into the breech left by the current craven federal administration. Their courage and foresight have saved the nation. Appeasement did not work against fascism nor will it work against the coronavirus pandemic.
Their example and that of many of my fellow citizens gives me hope that we can address an even more dire emergency, that of climate change. Lincoln said, "You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today." Thirty years ago, climate change became accepted scientific consensus and we set nonbinding limits on greenhouse gases. Since then we have put more carbon into the air than all of mankind's previous existence. We can and must do better.
It is not within our power go back, nor even to stop it where it is, but we can slow its progress. To that end we should drive less, fly less, waste less, and eat less meat. We can also act by contacting Congressman Newhouse and asking him to support H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It is a great first step on the way to a better tomorrow.
ERIC HOHMAN
Yakima