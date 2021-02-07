To the editor — We live in a world where so much of the news is being brought to us by social media, talk radio and talk cable. All are built on advocacy, not journalism. Journalism demands honesty and objectivity, abhorring rumors, innuendos and unverifiable tips. Advocacy is about influencing others; while it may honest and objective, it often slides into what journalism abhors. Advocacy is also about playing upon what makes you happy, sad or mad. It is very effective.
Mark Twain observed, “It is easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.” Now we in a strange world where Congresswoman Liz Cheney is being attacked while Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is being defended. Where the normally law-and-order Republicans who claim to be the party that supports the police can't bring themselves to convict former President Trump, instead arguing for unity and just putting it all behind us.
I just hope the Republicans remember who they are and bring justice to America. It is on us to be able to distinguish the difference between advocacy and journalism. If we can't, we're sunk.
DON HINMAN
Yakima