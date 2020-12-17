To the editor — At a time when our political system, a democratic republic, seems to be in question, I’d like to give my thoughts. There is the story about Benjamin Franklin exiting the hall for the last time, after the completion of the writing of the Constitution. A lady asked, "Well, Dr. Franklin, what have you given us, a monarchy or a republic?” Franklin answered, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”
It is the keeping of our republic that is now in question as many believe that the latest presidential election was “stolen” from President Trump by President-elect Biden. To believe that somehow all of the senatorial and congressional elections were not stolen yet the presidency was is to say that the system is broken. Not believing in one part of the system will lead to how many other parts of the system being mistrusted and not believed? And thus, we go down the road to losing the system.
For 231 years, generations have fought to keep the system alive from internal and external forces that have tried to take it down. No proof, only speculation, has been offered of the stolen election. The individual states have certified the election, the courts have in effect certified the election, Attorney General Barr has stated the lack of “fraud” that would change the election results, and multiple Georgia officials have said the same thing. The Georgia Republican lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, has called the questioning of the election “disgusting.”
To continue to say that the election was stolen without proof is to undermine the very republic of which Benjamin Franklin cautioned, “if you can keep it."
Let us come together as fellow citizens, accepting this presidential election, as we have accepted all presidential elections in the past to strengthen the republic, not tear it down and begin the destruction of it. Let future generations say as all generations in the past have said, “the people shall judge.” The people have judged that Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America. Let it be so, and let it be that we all know that it is so.
WAYNE N. NELSON
Yakima