To the editor — Jesus spoke of having intense love for one another, that love covers a multitude of sins. Humbleness implies a lowering of one's pride or rank. Whom do we put ourselves before? Justice means to treat fairly or appropriately. What justice is, he will make clear to the nations. What did Jesus teach? Are our hearts far removed from him?
I quote from Marilynne Robinson in her book "The Givenness of Things": Everything depends on reference for who we are and what we are, on the sacredness implicit in the human circumstance. We know how deeply we can injure one another by denying fairness. We know how profoundly we can impoverish ourselves by failing to find value in one another.
A theology of grace is a higher realism, an ethics of truth.
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima