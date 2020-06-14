To the editor — Gov. Inslee chooses to lead by threat rather than inspiration. His gloomy news conference, whining about doing his job, set the tone. He’s established unattainable goals for the large counties. He locked us in-house, took away activities, closed small businesses, destroyed owners’ dreams, and left dangerous big box stores open. He even closed our churches. He threatened businesses with stiff penalties if they open. Too many have had to shut their doors permanently, creating poverty and extreme unemployment.
He is now unleashing his contact tracers who have the power to imprison people in their own homes. “without food” sans cooperation. He blundered by revealing his agenda, saying that this is an opportunity to work on climate and economic change. The pandemic, though real, is the vehicle for something more political. Weaponization of crisis.
We are forced to wear masks to protect others. Most don’t have coronavirus, so how can they protect others from them? It seems that those urging us to bow down to the ruler forget that we, the brainless, as a letter-writer called us on June 4, believe in the rights afforded us by the Constitution of the United States. Maybe they don’t.
RON DONALDSON
Yakima