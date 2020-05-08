To the editor — When were we ever great? At the signing of the Declaration of Independence? Did we adhere to this? That all men are created equal? Was it after the Civil War when all were recognized as having the ability to follow the American Dream?
I don't think we know what freedom is. Was it during the mass slaughter of the buffalo and the Native Americans? Aren't we still taking their land? A love of money runs deep through the Bible and the taking of our country. Was it in the deeper truths of our foreign policies? Behind the drive to become the world power?
Self-serving schemes also run deep through the Bible. Is it now, that we have a wall keeping out those we repeatedly overrun in the same money-grabbing schemes that took Puerto Rico down? Or is it now, when forests here and on the Olympic Peninsula are being taken down while we point our fingers at the Amazon deforestation? What is a tree worth to you; what is sacred? I guess I just want to know what you're thinking.
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima