To the editor — In response to Mick Phillips' letter to the editor on June 4 in which he claims Bill Gates is constantly attempting to persuade the government to implant a computer chip in our citizenry to protect them against everything from Down syndrome to COVID-19. I tried to find any information on Bill Gates and "protecting people against Down syndrome" and could not. In fact, Bill Gates does not promote chipping humans. The BBC reported "we've found no evidence to support these claims."
I would like to know what the writer means by "protecting people against Down syndrome." My 20-year-old son has Down syndrome and he is the most delightful and sweet person I know. People certainly don't need to be protected against him.
MEGAN JACOBSON
Cowiche