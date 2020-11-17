To the editor — Old White Men (OWM), “love ‘em oooor not.”
OWM gave us the Declaration of Independence, which stated, “all men are created equal.” However, they forgot to include women, slaves and native Americans, among others. I guess the word “men,” actually only meant men.
OWM gave us the executive order, the Emancipation Proclamation. Executive orders also gave us the border wall and immigration bans from Muslim countries.
OWM gave us the Constitution. However, some groups could only be counted as three-fifths of a person.
OWM gave us the ability to amend the Constitution, giving women the 19th Amendment. We also had the 18th Amendment. I get thirsty thinking about that.
OWM gave us the Supreme Court ruling Brown v. Board of Education. They also voted 7-2 against Dred Scott.
OWM gave us the Snyder Act of 1924, finally giving citizenship to all Native Americans. An OWM once declared that his goal was not to allow a vote on a Supreme Court nominee during an election year.
OWM - I am one.
LAWRENCE WEYER
Goldendale