As intelligent creatures, we have a responsibility to care for and protect the other creatures who habitat with us; those creatures who share our lives with us and give us not only great pleasure and comfort but also healing. Yet we are not diligent; we do not seem to care enough.
The U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has now announced that it will no longer finance oil projects in the Arctic. What they don't announce is that although they will no longer give money directly to drilling projects, they will continue to be party to its destruction by financing other businesses to do the drilling. A con. A deception. A lie. All to fill their confers with gold.
Please care. Please take your money out of Goldman Sachs and Chase Bank, take your money out of Wells Fargo, Citibank and Morgan Stanley. Hit them where they live: on the bottom line, where nothing else matters to them. Then, place your well-earned dollars in local banks or credit unions. It won't take much for you to do this, but it will mean a great deal. Please care enough to be diligent and responsible. Our planet and all its inhabitants are in jeopardy.
SHARON COX
Selah