To the editor — I just finished reading Carla Hall’s article in the Commentary section of our newspaper Feb. 9 titled "Attack on abortion rights was pathetic—even for Trump."
I believe as Carla does that women should be able to exercise their right. I believe that they should be allowed to make the choice of what they want to do with their bodies. Thank God we all get to make choices for ourselves, yet I have no business making your choice for you.
I’m the mother of three grown children, but it’s not my right to make a choice to end any of their lives before they entered this world.
We cannot choose to kill another human being. It’s one of the oldest sins in the Bible, and this sin will not go unpunished.
MAXINE BALLINGER
Sunnyside