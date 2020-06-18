To the editor — While we are all concerned with protecting the health of ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus, we must use this time as an opportunity to reflect on a more devastating disease that infects our society. It is the threefold plague of racism, injustice and inequality, which has lethal implications for our democracy.
We have the option to examine the roots of prejudice, violence, greed and indifference, seeking to identify how these infect us as individuals and as a society. Then we must redesign our economic, educational and law enforcement systems to effectively meet the needs of all who live in this country. Black lives matter, equal opportunity matters, and the health, safety and dignity of every person is every person's responsibility.
We can do more than survive. We can emerge as better people, ready and able to build a better world together.
JOYCE HERNANDEZ
Yakima