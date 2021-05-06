To the editor — In response to the reader whose decision was to wait on a COVID shot until she saw how other community members fared, my decision to get my vaccination as soon as possible came from 1954, when I was one of 1.8 million first-, second- and third-graders, "Polio Pioneers," who participated in the largest medical experiment to date.
I remember moving up through the long hall of Columbus Elementary School in Salt Lake City, waiting for a shot in my arm. We were inoculated three times about a month apart, finishing up just before school let out for the summer. Summer was considered the prime time for catching polio.
Our community went three summers with no swimming pools, and we were warned not to play in the irrigation canals. We also knew of friends who had survived in iron lungs and come back to school with leg braces.
When school resumed in the fall, we were told that only half of us had received the real vaccine. Placebo people got three more shots.
Good news: The vaccine was 90% effective. Polio is gone. Be a "COVID Pioneer" and help eradicate COVID.
KAREN ANDERSON
Yakima